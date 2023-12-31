Zacks Research Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $8.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.85. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.