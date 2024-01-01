1,000 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $215.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

