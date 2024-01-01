1,136 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in CDW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $227.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

