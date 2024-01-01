20,000 Shares in Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Panagram AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
CLOX opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $25.52.
