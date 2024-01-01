2,143 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $288.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

