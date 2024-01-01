26,957 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,136 shares of company stock worth $1,385,884 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.48 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.