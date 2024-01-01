37,967 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 60.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0852 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

