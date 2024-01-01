3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

