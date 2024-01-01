4,146 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $67.73 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

