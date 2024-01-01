4,398 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,363,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,175.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 169,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,228 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immersion Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.47. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Immersion had a net margin of 115.24% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

