498 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $573.42 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

