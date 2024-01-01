55,772 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 286.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 967,777 shares of company stock worth $18,977,491. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

