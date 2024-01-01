7,873 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.