8,534 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.76. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

