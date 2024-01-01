9,386 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $13,596,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

MLI opened at $47.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,635.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

