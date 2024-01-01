aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $409.19 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. aelf has a market capitalization of $409.19 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001950 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,179,981 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.