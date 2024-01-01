Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Aflac were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $82.50 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

