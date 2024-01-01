Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Agora has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.01.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agora by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 1,309,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agora by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 1,232,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth about $5,471,000. SCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 207.7% during the first quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 88.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 522,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

