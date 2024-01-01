Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 77,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

