Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 790,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

