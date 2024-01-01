Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Altice USA by 579.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

