Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 186,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

