American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $187.34 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.