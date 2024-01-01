American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in American Tower were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $215.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

