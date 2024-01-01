Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMPE opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
