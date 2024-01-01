Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMPE opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

