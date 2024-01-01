Analysts Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Target Price at $7.69

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.94.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

