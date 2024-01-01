Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.42. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.53). Analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

