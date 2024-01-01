AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $173.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

