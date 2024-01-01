Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Update

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 292,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 14.3 %
NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.28. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.33. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
