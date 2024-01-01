Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Update

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 292,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 14.3 %

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.28. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.33. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

In other news, Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 286,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $45,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 484,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 783,651 shares of company stock valued at $125,384 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

