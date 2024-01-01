Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ APLT opened at $3.35 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,359 shares of company stock worth $625,320. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,242,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 3,171,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,103,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,975,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.