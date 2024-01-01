Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 1.5% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $115.19 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

