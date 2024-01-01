Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

