Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.52 and a 200 day moving average of $207.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

