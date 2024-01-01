Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on F. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

