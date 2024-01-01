Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,290 shares of company stock worth $49,380,030. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $235.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile



Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

