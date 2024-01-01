Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.