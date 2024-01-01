Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Reduced by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

