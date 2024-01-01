Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.75.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

