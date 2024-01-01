Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 317 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Hershey Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $186.44 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.03. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

