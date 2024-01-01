Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 5,827 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

