Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

