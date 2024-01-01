Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 11,822 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 141.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

