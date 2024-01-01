Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 1,312 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $272.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $279.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

