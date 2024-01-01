Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 19,678 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

