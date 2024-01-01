Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 3,179 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after buying an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after buying an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

