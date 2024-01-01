Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 654 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.42 and its 200-day moving average is $430.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.22 and a 1-year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

