Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 90 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $190.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

