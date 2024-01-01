Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 436,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 78,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.44 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.