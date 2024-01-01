Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.54 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

