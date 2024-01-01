Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 102.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workday by 26.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,011,644.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,564,584.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

WDAY opened at $276.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $279.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

